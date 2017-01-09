AS Olainfarm hereby informs that it will publish its financial reports on the following dates of 2017:



Olaine, 2017-01-09 10:24 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- · unaudited consolidated report for 12 months of 2016 on February 28, 2017;



· unaudited consolidated report for 3 months of 2017 on May 31, 2017;



· unaudited consolidated report for 6 months of 2017 on August 31, 2017;



· unaudited consolidated report for 9 months of 2017 on November 30, 2017



Audited standalone and consolidated reports for 2016 will be published on April 27, 2017.



Information prepared by:



Salvis Lapins JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114 Phone: +371 6 7013 717 Fax: +371 6 7013 777