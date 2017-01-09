Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Helvetica Property Investors AG / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate Helvetica Property Investors acquires additional property for the new Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund 2017-01-09 / 10:02 *Media release* *Helvetica Property Investors acquires additional property for the new Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund * *Zurich, January 9, 2017 - Helvetica Property Investors has purchased an additional high-value property for just under CHF 16 million for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial (HSC) Real Estate Fund, launched in 2016. The property is in a location with good connections in the city of St. Gallen. The gross yield of the new acquisition is 6.2%.* The fund had already acquired three properties valued at about CHF 84 million in the Zurich economic area at the end of 2016. The fund is now practically fully invested following the announced purchase in the city of St. Gallen. The fund's gross return has increased yet again with this new acquisition and now totals 5.8%. The property in St. Gallen is let at attractive rents slightly below market value for a fixed term of five years to a number of tenants, some of which are long-established local companies. Rental income in the coming years is effectively largely guaranteed due to the structure of the transaction. The main tenant has the option of extending the contract by a further five years after 2021. The acquisitions guarantee the fund's distributions already planned for the end of this year. The rental income budgeted for 2017 now totals some CHF 5.8 million. The fund management company is already planning the first capital increase for the coming months on the basis of the still attractive pipeline of investment properties. _"The acquisition in St. Gallen is testimony to our ability to acquire attractive properties off market even in an extremely challenging market environment. We have reinforced our team further in January 2017, thereby ensuring that we will continue to acquire attractive properties in the new year," _said Frederic Königsegg, CIO and Head Investments. HSC invests directly and exclusively in real estate assets in the German and French-speaking parts of Switzerland. The focus is on regions with a strong economy and attractive suburban locations within these. The investment objective of the Helvetica Swiss Commercial fund is to generate an appropriate cash flow yield over the long term combined with an at least stable long term value development. The aim is for a portfolio that is broadly diversified by region, usage, size and tenant mix. _"We think long term and with our acquisition in St. Gallen have above all placed value on the sustainability of income and on securing existing rents. This transaction is interesting from an operational perspective as the property is completely let and the rents negotiated under it are not only secured, but also set at an extremely moderate level,"_ commented Hans R. Holdener, CEO and Managing Partner. *About Helvetica Property Investors AG* Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed Real Estate Fund Management Company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as Fund and Asset Manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund. *FOR MORE INFORMATION* Hans R. Holdener Mobile + 41 79 700 78 78 E-mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com Please also find our media releases at www.helveticaproperty.com Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WDIHYCKAQL [1] Document title: Helvetica Property Investors acquires additional property for the new Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund End of Corporate News 534765 2017-01-09 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c694353d6e6be9e04a2d485c666736cb&application_id=534765&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

