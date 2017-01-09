The project marks the biggest intervention yet in Australia by a major energy user to source some of its electricity needs from renewable energy. While major international corporate players - such as Google, Apple, Amazon and others - have long had a 100 per cent renewable energy target, little has been done in Australia.

The decision by Sun Metals to build a 100MW solar farm 15kms south of Townsville - it may be increased in size to 116MW - also flies in the face of widespread political and media rhetoric that adopting renewable energy will be the death of manufacturing in this country.

It also flies in the face of a push by some conservative MPs for a new coal fired power station in the area. Given other projects in region - the Kidston gold/hydro and Windlab's Kennedy wind/solar/storage projects - there would appear to be no need for new "baseload", least of all high emitting coal "baseload."

Indeed, Sun Metals says the $155 million solar project forms a key part of its plans to expand the output of the refinery by 25 per cent. Sun Metals plans to invest $460 million in the upgrade, according to a speech by CEO Yun Birm Choi made in October ...

