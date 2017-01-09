Pandox AB (Publ) Appoints Martin Creydt as Responsible for Property Management International

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Creydt has been appointed Senior Vice President and Director of Property Management International at Pandox AB where he also joins the executive management group. Creydt takes up his position 9 January 2017.

Most recently Martin Creydt held the position as Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Scandic Hotels.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anders Nissen, CEO, +46 (0) 70 846 02 02

Anders Berg, Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40

The information was submitted for publication, at 10:00 CET on 9January 2017.

About Pandox

Pandox is a leading owner of hotel properties in Northern Europe with a focus on sizeable hotels in key leisure and corporate destinations. Pandox's hotel property portfolio currently comprises 120 hotels with more than 26,000 hotel rooms in ten countries. Pandox's business is organised into Property management, which comprises hotel properties leased on a long-term basis to market leading regional hotel operators and leading international hotel operators, and Operator activities, which comprises hotel operations executed by Pandox in its owner-occupied hotel properties. Pandox was founded in 1995 and the company's B shares are, as of 18 June 2015, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. http://www.pandox.se/

