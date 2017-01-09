Operator seeking investors to help drive ambitious expansion plans

Live table games pioneer Codeta.com has launched a second funding round in order to drive its ambitious growth plans forwards.

The operator is looking for investors to come on board as it continues to expand into new markets across Europe, and strengthen its product offering.

The decision to seek additional funding comes off the back of a hugely successful launch period for Codeta.com, which has recently gone live in new markets including the UK, Germany and Austria and Switzerland.

Edward Ihre, CEO of Codeta.com, says his firm will also use the additional funding to boost its marketing coffers ahead of several new blockbuster campaigns.

"Codeta.com has been on an incredible upward growth trajectory since we first went live earlier this year. To keep building momentum, we need to enter new markets, continue to launch new products, and put additional weight behind our marketing campaigns.

"This funding round will allow us to do all of this, and continue with our mission to bring live table games into the mainstream. The vertical has huge potential, and we have positioned ourselves to capitalise on it in the coming months," he adds.

Codeta.com offers a sleek and intuitive site with a variety of live dealer games including blackjack and roulette from the likes of NetEnt, Evolution Gaming and Authentic Gaming.

The site's live dealer games are streamed from dedicated studios, as well as real-life tables on casino floors all over the world, which is known as dual-play.

Codeta plans to carve out a name for itself as a pioneer and leader in live table games, but also has a selection of other table games and slots from IGT, Microgaming and others.

The site is available on desktop, and has also been optimized for play on mobile and tablet devices, both Android and iOS.

The name Codeta is a take on the French phrase coup d'état; with the site kick-starting a revolution against the current status quo of the online casino industry.

About Codeta:

Codeta.com is a Malta-licensed online casino operator with a focus on live table games.

