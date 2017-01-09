Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 2/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 9 January 2017



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 1



On 2 February 2016, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is executed under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 9 billion will be made in the period from 4 February 2016 to no later than 3 February 2017.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 1:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 43,063,213 8,146,612,407 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 January 2017 155,000 217.44 33,703,200 -------------------- 3 January 2017 160,000 218.81 35,009,600 -------------------- 4 January 2017 170,000 218.62 37,165,400 -------------------- 5 January 2017 170,000 218.78 37,192,600 -------------------- 6 January 2017 160,000 219.96 35,193,600 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 1 815,000 178,264,400 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 43,878,213 8,324,876,807 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 46,185,949 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.70% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610641