Selftrade Sponsors Master Investor Show 2017

LONDON, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading online investment platform Selftrade is the latest company to partner with the UK's premier investment event. On Saturday 25th March, London's Business Design Centre will host the Master Investor Show 2017, welcoming private investors to connect with CEOs and founders of exhibiting companies. Selftrade, part of the Equiniti Group, will use the event to showcase their award-winning investment platform to thousands of investor delegates.

[Image: https://masterinvestor.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/SelftradeMI-800x475.jpg]

Selftrade is one of the UK's largest online investment platforms with around 130,000 investors holding £4.2 billion in assets. Its parent company, Equiniti, currently safeguards £20 billion of customer assets. Selftrade has built-up a strong reputation amongst private investors and with Master Investor's audience of independent minded investors, the sponsorship is a natural fit for both parties.

Swen Lorenz, Master Investor CEO: "Selftrade is part of a growing number of companies that recognises the value of our event for companies looking to connect to a high quality audience of UK-based private investors. We are delighted to have one of the country's leading online investment platforms at our flagship event.

Mark Taylor, CEO of Selftrade: "We are delighted to partner with Master Investor for this year's show. With 2017 looking like it will be a volatile year for investors we look forward to introducing our experts to a wide range of investors to share insight and discuss key considerations for the year ahead."

This year's Master Investor Show is something of a milestone celebration, marking the 15th anniversary of the annual event. Last year's show saw a record 4,500 delegates in attendance and exhibitor spaces and speaking slots selling out in advance.

Selftrade is the fifth sponsor secured for Master Investor Show 2017, with Fidelity International, Seven Investment Management, Northland Capital Partners Limited and London South East also confirmed.

To reserve your place for Master Investor Show 2017 visit: http://www.masterinvestor.co.uk/show

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor Ltd. is an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors and traders. Master Investor Ltd. is backed by Jim Mellon, the well-known financier. It is privately held with offices in London and the Isle of Man.

About Selftrade and Equiniti

Selftrade is an online investment and share dealing platform which gives access to an extensive range of shares and investment products and is a go-to resource for people looking to understand, plan and make investment decisions.

Since we started over ten years ago we have built a reputation for operating on the basis of open, transparent pricing.

We offer an extensive choice of investments, with our customers benefiting from over 8,000 shares, Exchange Traded Funds, bonds, funds, investment trusts and other assets spanning both UK and international markets, all available within a Selftrade dealing account, ISA and SIPP.

Selftrade was acquired by Equiniti 2 years ago. Equiniti keeps things running smoothly behind the scenes and provides sophisticated technology, administration, processing and payments services to well-known brands and public sector organisations in the UK

Our services are delivered by 3,500 employees across 29 office locations, enabling us to offer solutions that are flexible, adaptable and scalable.

We are acknowledged leaders in the pension services market and in the share registration market, where our clients include around half the FTSE 100. Our mission is to make the complex simple.

Website:http://www.masterinvestor.co.uk

Social media:

http://www.facebook.com/masterinvestor

http://www.twitter.com/masterinvestor

Media enquiries: james.hudson@masterinvestor.co.uk