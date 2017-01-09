AIM and Media Release

9 January 2017

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Change of Interests of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) ("Base Resources") advises that it has today received the following notification.

Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited has notified the company that its interest in Base Resources' total shares on issue has decreased (on a net basis) from 18.79% to 17.60%. This net decrease of 1,139,451 shares consisted of the acquisition of 8,510,605 shares during July 2016 at an average price of approximatelyA$0.16 per share and the sale of 9,650,056 shares over the period of 2December 2016 to 5January 2017 at an average price of approximately A$0.23 per share.

ENDS.

CORPORATE PROFILE



Directors

Keith Spence (Non-Executive Chairman)

Tim Carstens (Managing Director)

Colin Bwye (Executive Director)

Sam Willis (Non-Executive Director)

Michael Anderson (Non-Executive Director)

Michael Stirzaker (Non-Executive Director)

Malcolm Macpherson (Non-Executive Director)



Company Secretary

Chadwick Poletti



NOMINATED ADVISOR & BROKER

RFC Ambrian Limited

As Nominated Adviser:

Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

As Broker:

Jonathan Williams

Phone: +44 20 3440 6800



SHARE REGISTRY: ASX

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Enquiries: 1300 850 505 / +61 (3) 9415 4000

www.computershare.com.au



SHARE REGISTRY: AIM

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

BRISTOL BS99 6ZZ

Enquiries: +44 (0) 870 702 0003

www.computershare.co.uk



AUSTRALIAN MEDIA RELATIONS

Cannings Purple

Annette Ellis / Andrew Rowell

Email: aellis@canningspurple.com.au /

arowell@canningspurple.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 6314 6300



UK MEDIA RELATIONS

Tavistock Communications

Jos Simson / Emily Fenton

Phone: +44 (0) 207 920 3150



KENYA MEDIA RELATIONS

Africapractice (East Africa)

Evelyn Njoroge / James Njuguna/Joan Kimani

Phone: +254 (0)20 239 6899

Email: jkimani@africapractice.com



PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912