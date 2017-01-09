Exchange Notice January 9, 2017 Shares



Change in market cap segment for CapMan Plc



CapMan Plc (ticker: CAPMAN) will be moved from the Small Cap segment on Nasdaq Helsinki to the Mid Cap segment, as per January 11, 2017. Segment revisions are usually conducted yearly, but due to the increased number of shares, the market cap of CapMan Plc has increased substantially. Therefore this transfer to the Mid Cap segment is performed now.



Short name: CAPMAN --------------------------- New Segment: Mid Cap --------------------------- ISIN code: FI0009009377 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 24246 ---------------------------



About the segments:



The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. The segment Mid Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro, and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million euro.



According to the market cap classification rules for the Nasdaq Nordic exchanges, the company will be transferred to another market capitalization segment between the review periods if the market value of the company changes substantially due to an increase or decrease of its market capitalization and it is likely that the change in the market value is not of temporary nature. Such transfer will be valid from the date of registration of the change.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services, telephone +358 9 6166 7322 or Market Research, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services Market Research



*****



TIEDOTE 9.11.2017 OSAKKEET



Muutos markkina-arvoluokituksessa: CapMan Oyj



CapMan Oyj (kaupankäyntitunnus: CAPMAN) siirretään Nasdaq Helsingin Pienten yhtiöiden markkina-arvoluokasta Keskisuurten yhtiöiden markkina-arvoluokkaan 11.1.2017. Markkina-arvoluokituksien tarkastelut toteutetaan yleensä vuosittain, mutta CapManin osakkeiden lukumäärän kasvu on vaikuttanut merkittävästi yhtiön markkina-arvoon. Tämän vuoksi siirto Keskisuurten yhtiöiden luokkaan tehdään nyt.



Kaupankäyntitunnus: CAPMAN --------------------------------------------- Uusi markkina-arvoluokka: Keskisuuret yhtiöt --------------------------------------------- ISIN code: FI0009009377 --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 24246 ---------------------------------------------



Markkina-arvoryhmään Suuret yhtiöt (Large Cap) kuuluvat yhtiöt, joiden markkina-arvo on vähintään miljardi euroa. Markkina-arvoryhmään Keskisuuret yhtiöt (Mid Cap) kuuluvat yhtiöt, joiden markkina-arvo on vähintään 150 miljoonaa euroa, mutta alle miljardi euroa. Markkina-arvoryhmään Pienet yhtiöt (Small Cap) kuuluvat yhtiöt, joiden markkina-arvo on alle 150 miljoonaa euroa.



Nasdaqin pohjoismaisten pörssien markkina-arvoluokitussääntöjen mukaan yhtiö siirretään toiseen markkina-arvoluokkaan vuositarkastelun välillä, mikäli yhtiön markkina-arvo laskee tai nousee merkittävästi ja muutos markkina-arvossa ei ole luonteeltaan väliaikainen. Tällainen siirto on voimassa muutoksen rekisteröintipäivästä lähtien.



Lisätietoja antavat Global Listing Services, puhelin: (09) 6166 7322 tai Market Research, puhelin: + 46 8 405 60 00.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Global Listing Services Market Research