The 7th edition of Aberje's international newsletter talks about GE's international communication foundation and its digital activities

SAO PAULO, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberje - The Brazilian Association for Business Communication published the November/December edition of BRpr at the end of 2016. The newsletter is an initiative of the association to showcase the good practices developed in the area of Communication in Brazil, in dialogue with the international community.

Edition #7 has articles on Fundacom, the international foundation of Ibero-American communication associations, which began its activities in November. Among the entity's activities are the organization of Cibecom - a communications conference that will take place in March in Miami,- and the Fundacom International Awards, which recognizes best communication practices in the Portuguese and Spanish languages.

Other highlights are the digital activities of GE, whose YouTube channel is geared toward innovation and the challenge that the SAP technology multinational company is proposing to Brazilian university students.

About Aberje - Aberje - The Brazilian Association for Business Communication, is the main domestic reference in the production and distribution of Communication and Relationship knowledge and practices. Founded in 1967, Aberje is a non-profit professional and scientific organization whose main objective is to improve communication at companies and institutions, and to instill respect for the role of the communicator. Its pillars of activity are Advocacy, Content, Education and Career.

Aberje's activities goes beyond Brazilian borders, as it has relationship and exchange projects with countries that include the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, India, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru, and it is positioning itself as the Brazilian Business Communication Think Tank.

