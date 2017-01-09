Leading Financial Institution Renews SharePath License for 8th Consecutive Year

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Correlsense, a leading enterpriseapplication performance management(APM) company,recently announced they have received a renewed order for the 8thconsecutive year from one of the world's leading financial institutions.

This announcement is the latest acknowledgement that with the growing need for management products with the capability of detecting all software and hardware components of a business transaction, SharePath continues to be one of the financial service industry's most trusted names in application performance management and banking optimization.

"We are very proud to be part of this on-going, successful partnership," says Lanir Shacham, CEO of Correlsense. "SharePath APM can be a valuable asset for other financial Institutions who are looking for a long-term solution. We look forward to deploying SharePath and making an impact with organizations across the globe."

Today, in the banking and financial service industries, theperformance and reliability of IT systemsis critical to business success. SharePath's transaction-based application performance management system enables organizations to efficiently isolate problems in real-time and deliver customer value by tracing single user requests for any application and follow them through the entire technology stack within an enterprise data-center, thus greatly improving the availability and reliability of every financial transaction.

About Correlsense

Correlsense is a leading enterprise Application Performance Management (APM) company, delivering customers value by ensuring that all business-critical applications perform effectively. SharePath, its flagship product, is the APM product of choice for business and IT operations managers who rely on complex enterprise applications. Correlsense paints a complete and dynamic picture of IT service levels and performance, andoffersreal-user monitoringof applications that span mobile, SaaS, cloud, data center and legacy platforms. SharePath customers include some of the world's largest financial, telecom, utilities and healthcare firms. For more information, visithttp://www.correlsense.com.

