sprite-preloader
Montag, 09.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,127 Euro		-0,20
-0,82 %
WKN: A2AD7T ISIN: DK0060700516 Ticker-Symbol: PE9 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S24,127-0,82 %