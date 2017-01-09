Transalis Awarded Place on Government PEPPOL Framework

LONDON, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transalis, one of the UK's largest independent EDI service providers and digital supply chain experts, today announced they have been awarded a place on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) PEPPOL (Pan-European Public Procurement Online) access point framework.

Transalis enables NHS providers and suppliers with seamless transfer of NHS business documents, such as orders and invoices, over the PEPPOL Transport Infrastructure. Having established a certified PEPPOL access point, Transalis supports NHS business processes, and will assist in delivering large expected cost savings to NHS procurement.

PEPPOL ensures interoperability in public procurement, starting with the NHS, by using a standard format for electronic business documents and the transmission of those documents between parties. For existing service providers to the NHS, looking to expand their own capabilities and customer reach, Transalis has long-standing partnership experience being the service providers' service provider.

Within the UK, reports suggest over 50% of public sector business documents, such as Purchase Orders and Invoices, are delivered as a PDF and require time-consuming manual data entry into in-house systems. Without PEPPOL and the GS1 standardisation delivered via certified access points, such as Transalis, suppliers trading with the UK public sector may be inundated with numerous different formats of business documents, increasing the time spent with data entry and delaying the ordering, delivery and invoicing process.

Aniello Sabatino, Transalis Joint Managing Director, says "Transalis have been leading the retail industry, supporting GS1, in Integration Brokerage (EDI) for the past decade and we are excited to now see the UK public sector adopting PEPPOL standards to deliver significant and sustainable cost savings to the NHS. Even if parties' own systems won't yet support the new messaging standards in full, our solution will take whatever data formats and convert these 'on the fly' to PEPPOL standards. For your trading partners, and to help with the rollout to smaller entities, our PEPPOL enabled portal and paper-to-digital solutions will allow web-based document processing to the required standard, also. Our job is to bring you PEPPOL compliance at any stage during your transition as you implement the NHS eProcurement strategy, regardless of capability, current systems or size of your organisation."

Through the competitive tender process and regular benchmarking, the CCS ensures the UK public sector, and in this case, the NHS, have access to the most competitive deals. All suppliers on the framework agreement are carefully evaluated during the tender process, and pre-agreed terms and conditions offer NHS customers sound contractual safeguards.

About Transalis Ltd

Transalis provides a global digital platform that drives business growth, through cloud managed services.

Transalis solutions offer total supply chain digital enablement while optimising existing technology. Based in the UK, Transalis services a digital community of over 10,000 users internationally across Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution, Logistics, FMCG, Health and Beauty and the Public Sector, including AS Watson, Pret a Manger, Argos, and The Hut Group. Our secure and highly scalable solutions support growing volumes of over 40 million documents and electronic invoices worth over £3 billion annually.

About The Crown Commercial Service

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) acts on behalf of the Crown to drive savings for the taxpayer and improve the quality of commercial and procurement activity.

CCS's vision is to deliver value for the nation through outstanding commercial capability and quality customer service. Its procurement arrangements can be used by central government departments and organisations across the public sector including local government, health, education, not-for-profit and devolved administrations.

