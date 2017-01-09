

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against its major rivals in early European deals on Monday on worries over the likelihood of a 'hard Brexit,' after the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May remarked that the UK cannot hold on to 'bits of membership' after leaving the EU.



In an interview with Sky News over the weekend, the U.K. PM gave strong indication that the U.K. don't have plans to negotiate continued full access to the European single market when it quits the EU.



'Often people talk in terms as if we are leaving the EU but we still want to keep bits of membership of the EU. We're leaving, we're coming out,' May said.



'We will, outside the European Union, be able to have control of immigration and be able to set our rules for people coming to the UK from member states of the European Union,' she added.



The currency was also undermined by falling European stocks, with Fed rate hike bets and volatility in oil markets keeping investors nervous.



In other economic news, survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed that British house price inflation accelerated unexpectedly at the end of the year.



House prices climbed 6.5 percent in three months to December from last year after rising 6.0 percent in the three months ended November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to ease to 5.8 percent.



The currency has been trading in a negative territory in the Asian session.



The pound fell to near a 1-1/2-month low of 142.02 against the yen, compared to last week's closing value of 143.55. The pound is seen finding support around the 140.00 mark.



The pound slid to a 10-day low of 1.2358 versus the franc and near a 2-month low of 0.8679 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.2482 and 0.8583, respectively. The next possible support for the pound may be found around 1.22 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.



The pound declined to 1.2144 against the greenback, its lowest since October 31. Continuation of the pound's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.19 level.



Looking ahead, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before the Connecticut Business & Industry Association annual Economic Summit and Outlook at 9:00 am ET.



Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart speaks on monetary policy before the Rotary Club of Atlanta at 12:45 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on economic outlook before the CFA Society Chicago at 1:00 pm ET.



The U.S. consumer credit for November is due at 3:00 pm ET.



