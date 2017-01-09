Premier global leadership advisory firm introduces new "Worldwise" brand positioning and evolved corporate identity

Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm, today unveiled its evolved brand, which expresses its client-focused position with globally oriented, growth and emerging organisations.

Boyden's new brand theme The Right Leadership. Worldwise. reflects the core differentiator Boyden provides to clients across the globe. In a global marketplace that places a premium on multicultural executive talent, clients require a partner with deep sector capabilities and knowledge, as well as a deep understanding of the cultural nuances of markets that enable their organisations to be successful. Clients want a partner that is Worldwise.

The evolved Boyden brand includes an enhanced corporate identity, including a new logo, corporate website and marketing strategy as part of a global campaign surrounding its new positioning.

"Boyden founded the international executive search and leadership solutions business in 1946," said Jörg Kasten, Chairman and Managing Partner, Boyden Germany. "As one of the architects of the industry we have, for more than 70 years, defined ourselves to be the preeminent multicultural executive search and leadership advisory firm providing clients with exceptional global, regional and local insights. Boyden's new brand and positioning align our firm to this heritage. To be 'Worldwise' for Boyden means having a deep understanding of markets and collaborating with clients to discover the right leadership solutions that enable their organisations to achieve their goals and objectives."

The evolved brand took shape following a comprehensive process that included input from clients, leadership candidates and the firm's partners. This evolution reflects Boyden's continued focus on delivering the highest quality service and solutions, while building upon what clients say sets the firm apart being worldly, collaborative, committed and results-oriented.

"Launching our brand represents Boyden's evolution from a pioneer of executive search to a dynamic, expanding 'Worldwise' firm that connects great companies with outstanding leadership," said Trina Gordon, President CEO of Boyden. "It is important that our brand promise underscores our commitment to providing critical leadership that meets client requirements for the sustained growth and performance of their organisations into the future."

Gray Hollett, Chief Marketing Officer at Boyden, shares, "What we learned from our clients is that ultimately what sets us apart is how we serve their needs. Our knowledge, our commitment, our partnership with clients and our enterprising culture are the Boyden difference. Our brand evolution reflects this distinctive approach, and the new identity and visual style is designed to engage clients in an ongoing conversation focused on their goals and objectives."

