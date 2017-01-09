New CEO Aims at "Seamless Connection" Between Company's International Origination and Chinese Agri-Businesses

Newly-appointed COFCO International CEO Johnny Chi provided insight into his strategic course for the Company in a statement to company employees January 6.

"Our focus will be further strengthening the seamless cooperation between international and domestic trading businesses by accelerating the integration efforts of COFCO Agri, Nidera and COFCO's domestic agri-trading businesses," said Mr. Chi. "Our goal is to create a vertically-integrated global agri commodities supply chain, driven by COFCO's dominant position in China as the biggest trader in the largest agri-import market in the world. We will develop our worldwide origination, logistics and trading capacities, while partnering with most of the players across the industry and serving customers in both the global and China market."

A 14 year COFCO veteran, the businesses under Mr. Chi's leadership including COFCO Trading, China Agri and COFCO Sugar have shown steady improvement, culminating in an all-time record profit in 2016.

"I know Johnny to be result-oriented, execution-focused, and a team player. In addition to his broad experience in both the Chinese and global agricultural markets, Johnny is well recognized for his leadership skills -- skills that will now further strengthen our businesses and improve our overall performance," said Patrick Yu, Chairman of COFCO International. "The aspiration to build COFCO International into a fully-integrated global agriculture supply chain company remains unchanged. Johnny is the right CEO to lead the company and build CIL into a first-class agri-business."

ABOUT COFCO INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Meeting Tomorrow's Demand…

A multi-flag, global agri-business with a six-continent supply chain, COFCO International is positioned for sustainable growth. Our upstream origination and trading operations are linked to the downstream processing and distribution capabilities of COFCO and its affiliates in China-creating a fully integrated value chain.

With logistics and processing assets located at key global trade flows, and more than 13,000 employees in 35 countries, COFCO International delivered more than 100 million tons of products globally in 2016 with revenues in excess of $35 billion.

