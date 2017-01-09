The diversified renewables group likely suffered an unspecified loss in the second half of 2016, following a first-half profit of roughly 54.5 million yuan, down 68.4% year on year.

It attributed its poor performance in 2016 to a range of issues.

Curtailment pressures in northwestern China - particularly in the Xinjiang region and Gansu and Qinghai provinces - resulted in an estimated shortfall of about 600,000,000 kWh of anticipated PV generation, representing about 480 million yuan in lost ...

