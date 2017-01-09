FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAX) is pleased to announce that it has retained RedChip Companies Inc. (RedChip.com) for investor relations and multimedia marketing.

Stated CEO Adrian McKenzie, "DNA Brands has been making steady progress as we get closer to announcing the relaunch of the DNA Energy Drink Line for 2017. To recap, since mid-December we now have a fully climate controlled office/warehouse facility that will keep our products in a cool stable environment. Our website is undergoing continuous improvements which should be fully functional by the end of the month. DNA has brought onboard RedChip to broaden the reach of the company to the everyday investor. Better known for coverage on higher market cap companies, RedChip's track record of success extends back to 1992."

David Gentry, CEO of RedChip added, "Although we typically do not cover sub-penny stocks, I am aware of the long history of DNA Brands, the fact that the products had already made it to market and the awards the company has received winning 'Best tasting Energy Drink' for two out of three years (2010 and 2012) (World Beverage Competition). Although atypical of the majority of companies we cover, I believe this is a unique opportunity to initiate coverage on a company that has already demonstrated its ability to grow and scale their brand."

McKenzie concluded, "Leaving the past behind and looking ahead to the future I want to reemphasize as I have stated several times before that there is no planned Reverse Split on the table. I am working with and for my shareholders and creditors on a step-by-step basis to bring value back to the DNA Brands name. Along with the aid of my recently hired consultant, we are anticipating positive developments to occur moving forward. One of the most recent of these actions that I am very proud of is that of retaining the very reputable RedChip to spearhead our investor relations efforts. Over the course of January, as the build out is occurring at our new office, I will take the opportunity to get up to Orlando and begin production with the RedChip team."

About RedChip Companies Inc.

RedChip Companies, Inc., is an international investor relations, media and research firm focused on small-cap and mid-cap companies. For 24 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our digital magazine, the RedChip Money Report is delivered on-line weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for small-cap and mid-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research written by analysts holding the CFA designation; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated over 3.2 million unique investor views; quarterly global online institutional and retail investor conferences that reach over 10,000 investors annually, a globally-televised show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly in 100 million homes across the U.S. on the Family Channel and other networks; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All statements regarding the Company's financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward-Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely too heavily on these forward-looking statements.

Adrian McKenzie

(561) 654 5722

www.dnabrandsinc.com



