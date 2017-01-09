SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Industrial Info is pleased to be presenting a complimentary online webinar focusing on the Middle East industrial sector. The webinar will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 9 a.m. Gulf Standard Time (January 10, 11 p.m. Central Standard Time).

Join Industrial Info's industry experts as they discuss what's currently driving industrial spending in the Middle East and what to expect in the future. Our experts will seek to answer several questions, including:

What does the next 24 months present for planned capital project spending?

Is spending in midstream Refining and Chemical Processing investments expected to trend higher?

With the prospect of potential higher crude prices, how will oil and gas project activity trend?

How is the region responding to power demand growth and what fuel types are seeing investments moving forward?





The webinar is entirely complimentary and participants will receive a link for "on demand" viewing. Make sure to RSVP today!

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets.

