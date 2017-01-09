Power Over Ethernet Market Size to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalPower over Ethernet marketis expected to reach USD 3.77 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand of the cost effective and fast communication owing to increasing internet users is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. the increasing adoption of VoIP among the various application industry has also contributed to the market demand.

The rising deployment of the Ethernet-based RFID readers and security cameras is also expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of PoE Plus is further expected to contribute significantly toward the expansion of the application of technology in high power devices in the industry.

The increasing trend and demand of consumers for smart home automation and control for centrally managing the appliances and other electric systems has also contributed to the residential sector application growth, hence impacting the Power over Ethernet market in a positive manner.

The ability of the PoE of increasing the control, monitoring capabilities with the reduced costs and flexible network architectures across the various application segments has also contributed to the enhanced growth. Extensive adoption of the VoIP technology and rising demand for network security cameras are anticipated to drive the demand.

New launched applications and delivery systems enabling the users to switch to an IP service from a POTS offering a versatile platform is expected to drive the demand and focus of the VoIP over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising energy costs and increasing adoption of the digital signage technology are also estimated to impel the PoE technology market demand.

Although, leveraging the technology benefits leads to higher capital expenditure on electrical and data infrastructure. further, in adequate supply of power and slow adoption rate of the technology can hamper the growth of the industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Power over Ethernet technology is gaining the attention within the market owing to the ability of combining the networking and electrical power into one cable

The powered devices is expected to dominate the market with a share of over 50% in 2015

Increasing implementation of IP cameras for security, webcams, VoIP phones are projected to lead the residential application growth

North America is envisioned to emerge as a predominant region in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for ICs and PoE controllers

is envisioned to emerge as a predominant region in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for ICs and PoE controllers The key industry players in the PoE market include Flexcomm Technology ( China ), Shenzhen Brothers Young Development Co. Ltd. ( China ), VISIX (U.S.), Maxim Integrated (U.S.)

Grand View Research has segmented the PoE market based on product type, application, and region:

PoE Product Outlook (Transaction Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Power Sourcing Equipment Powered Devices

PoE Application Outlook (Transaction Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Residential Commercial Industrial

PoE Regional Outlook (Transaction Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA



