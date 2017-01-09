sprite-preloader
Montag, 09.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,337 Euro		+0,126
+2,42 %
WKN: A2DHRG ISIN: CA49741E1007 Ticker-Symbol: NGDA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,289
5,545
13:30
5,316
5,553
13:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD5,337+2,42 %