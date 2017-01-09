Asset Protection Solutions for Property Investors to be Unveiled at FM Expo Saudi 2017

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Investment returns in threat of decline if property assets lack facilities management strategies

Facilities Management Leaders ' Conference to reveal opportunities in Saudi market

FM Expo Saudi 2017 and Saudi Clean Expo to take place at the Jeddah Centre for Forum & Events, January 15-17 2017

Saudi Arabia's property owners could find themselves with stranded assets in their real estate portfolios. From 15-17 January at the Jeddah Centre for Forum & Events, FM Expo Saudi 2017 and its Facilities Management Leaders' Conference will offer investors crucial insights and latest solutions to protect the value of their assets and avoid the drastic consequences of neglecting maintenance.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455067/FM_Expo_Saudi_2017.jpg )



Once, new builds were fuelled by the ready availability of labour and low-cost materials. But as costs have risen and budgets tightened, leaving built assets to survive with little maintenance is no longer an option. This growing recognition of the need to care for assets in Saudi Arabia's built environment is positive news for organisations with the skills to deliver what is needed.

"We are very optimistic about the facilities management market in Saudi Arabia," said Saleh Al Rajhi, general manager, Advanced Facilities Management, the headline sponsor of FM Expo Saudi 2017. "As the country enters a new era with the implementation of the National Transformation Plan, demand for facilities management is expected to grow in parallel to the projects being announced. We have seen a keen interest from the healthcare, industrial and real estate sec-tors.

"It's an exciting time to be in Saudi Arabia as it grows and we are truly looking to invest in the education and development of the market by actively contributing to sharing knowledge and best practice," he said.

Being prepared is the answer and events such as FM Expo Saudi 2017 provide educated property investors an opportunity to gain greater insight into how facilities management and asset management strategies can be used to reduce operational costs, increase operational efficiency and make their buildings more attractive to the market.

"I think as things become more expensive, attention turns to how we can improve the life of the asset," said Lionel Prodgers, who will chair the Facilities Management Leaders' Conference, taking place on 15 January as part of FM Expo Saudi 2017. "There is an aspiration, particularly on the new builds and iconic developments, where there is an understanding that they need to be properly maintained."

Organised by dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, FM Expo Saudi, Saudi Clean Expo, and the co-located HVAC R Expo Saudi are all free to attend. Places at the Facilities Management Leaders' Conference and CPD certified workshops will be limited, so registering in advance is recommended. Register for free at https://register.fmexpo-saudi.com.

To know more, visit http://www.fmexpo-saudi.com.

Note to the editors:

About dmg events

An international exhibition and publishing company, dmg events produces market-leading exhibitions and conferences for the global energy, construction, coatings, hospitality and interior design industries.

dmg events is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) an international portfolio of information, media and events businesses listed on the London stock exchange.

dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa

Founded in 1989, dmg events has operated in the Middle East since 1995 and owns many leading brands including The Big 5 portfolio of construction events, INDEX - the Middle East's largest event for the interior design industry and The Hotel Show, the longest running and most important event for the hospitality industry.

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE and with satellite offices in India, South Africa and the UK, dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa organizes over 45 events across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, North America and Europe. For more information visit http://www.dmgeventsme.com

About DMGT

'Satisfying the need to know'

DMGT manages a balanced multinational portfolio of entrepreneurial companies, with total revenues of almost £2bn, that provide a diverse range of businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment.

The company employs more than 10,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange

The five divisions are:

Risk Management Solutions (RMS)

dmg information

dmg events

Euromoney Institutional Investor plc

dmg media which includes the Daily Mail and MailOnline

For more information visit http://www.dmgt.com