Submissions Open for the 2017 Reaxys PhD Prize

Recognizing the best young talent in chemistry

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced that the 2017 Reaxys PhD Prize is open for submissions from young chemists from institutions around the world.

Open to all PhD students and recent graduates conducting original and innovative research in chemistry, the Reaxys PhD Prize has nurtured advances in chemistry since its introduction in 2010. Not only does it give recognition to young chemists who have produced ground-breaking research, it also provides finalists with opportunities to extend their network and share knowledge through the prize-giving event and membership in the Reaxys Prize Club.

The deadline for submissions for the 2017 Reaxys PhD Prize is March 13. Applicants must be in a PhD program or have finished their PhD after January 1, 2016. Each submission should include a published, peer-reviewed article, a CV (resumé), and a letter of recommendation from their PhD supervisor. In the past eight years, chemists from over 400 institutions worldwide have submitted their articles.

After March 13, the submissions will then be reviewed by the internationally renowned chemists who make up the Review Board. They will consider each entry for originality, innovation, importance and applicability of the research; rigor of approach and methodology; quality and clarity of published work; and supporting evidence of these accomplishments from the recommendation letter and CV.

From these entries, the Review Board will select 45 finalists, who will be invited to the 2017 Reaxys PhD Prize Symposium, which will be held in Shanghai this October. Travel bursaries are provided together with accommodation to ensure that they don't miss the opportunity to attend and meet other finalists - including some from previous years.

Professor Tony Barrett of Imperial College London, one of the Chairs of the Reaxys PhD Prize Review Board, said, "We get hundreds of applications every year from all around the world. Because this is the most prestigious prize for PhD students in various areas of chemistry, we see excellent work and end up with a truly stunning group of people. The finalists are the best of the best."

All 45 finalists get the opportunity to present posters at the Symposium. In addition, the top shortlisted candidates will make a final oral presentation of their research, based on which the Review Board will select the three winners for 2017.

All finalists for the Prize will join the Reaxys Prize Club, a unique, international network of chemists from all research areas and career paths which provides travel bursaries for members to meet and study with one another. Finalists will also receive access to Reaxys and Reaxys Medical Chemistry. Other benefits include sponsorship for lectures and support with the organization of Prize Club meetings.

"For us, the Prize is an opportunity to identify and support some of the brightest minds in the youngest generation of research chemists," said David Evans, PhD, Scientific Affairs Director at RELX Intellectual Properties SA. "For them, it goes beyond that initial recognition of being a finalist. Entry to the PhD Prize Club helps them network and share knowledge with Club members from every year of the competition. Since some of our first finalists are now associate professors and research leaders, membership in the Prize Club gives each new finalist a running start to their chemistry careers."

Reaxys empowers chemistry research and development by providing structure, property and reaction data, experimental procedures and literature. It is designed to support early drug discovery, education, material selection and synthesis planning; its capabilities include data export and integration to enable harmonized analysis of in-house and external data. Reaxys improves R&D productivity by delivering the facts the way chemists need them. For more information about Reaxys visit http://www.elsevier.com/reaxys

