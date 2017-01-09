BERKELEY, CA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) today announced that Eddie Gray, Dynavax's chief executive officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 35 th Annual Healthcare Conference this week in San Francisco, CA. The presentation will be webcast live and will occur on Thursday, January 12, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. PT.

The live or replayed versions of the webcast will be available by visiting the "Investors" section of the Dynavax website or may be reached directly at: http://jpmorgan.metameetings.com/confbook/healthcare17/directlink?p=22909.

About Dynavax

Dynavax, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel vaccines and therapeutics in the areas of infectious diseases and oncology. Dynavax's lead product candidates are SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic currently in several Phase 1/2 studies, HEPLISAV-B, a Phase 3 investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, and DV-281, an investigational immunotherapy for lung cancer, for which Phase 1 studies will be initiated in 2017. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com.

