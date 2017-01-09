Adient's production-ready "Luxury By Design" seating solution debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show





DETROIT, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --With "Luxury by Design," Adient shows meticulously crafted advances in production-ready seats to help automakers develop distinctive, yet cost-effective, interiors for vehicles in the luxury segment.

This ready-now display complements the many future-looking innovations shown by Adient (NYSE: ADNT), the world's largest global automotive seating supplier, at the North American International Auto Show.

"Growing consumer affluence around the world and a desire for premium features have led automakers to increase luxury offerings in a variety of vehicle segments," said Richard Chung, vice president of innovation for Adient. "Our 'Luxury by Design' seat helps automakers discover the intersection of luxury and affordability while allowing them to create distinct interiors that align to specific vehicle brands."

The "Luxury by Design" seats showcase a wide range of seating solutions in comfort, trim, user interface and distinctive aesthetics.

Details of the seats include:

A driver's seat trimmed in full-grain leather and a passenger's seat trimmed in synthetic leather, customers can compare and contrast each material's quality, craftsmanship and durability, as it relates to luxury and brand.

Seat-back panels that are soft and hard invite conversations about legroom and what technologies and techniques embody luxury.

Adient's Hidden Pull-Down Technology allows modern concave shapes without costly forming technologies.

Adient R-Comfort foam combines the best in materials and innovation to offer consumers enhanced comfort and pressure distribution.

Adient's 3D CNC sewing creates a handcrafted surface appearance in endless styles.

A new manual 4-way head restraint by Adient features an ideally positioned paddle handle for easy adjustment and improved comfort, safety and style.

Adient's exhibit will be open to media and invited guests Jan. 9-12, with a press conference held at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

NAIAS - one of the world's premier automotive exhibitions - opens to the media and industry officials on Monday, Jan. 9. It will open to the public from Saturday, Jan. 14 through Sunday, Jan. 22. For more information, please visit: www.naias.com.

