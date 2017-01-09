Adient debuts new Vision Seat at the 2017 North American International Auto Show

DETROIT, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you create an automotive seat that keeps occupants comfortable regardless of their size and seating position? That was the challenge Adient set out to solve with its new Vision Seat concept, which debuted today at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).

The Vision Seat design team worked without any of the assumptions brought to traditional seat construction. Their starting point was considering the human side of design - studying and reacting to how people's bodies move when they are sitting in a vehicle.

The result is a concept that's unique in its construction of interdependent sub-components that cannot be broken apart. The seat was unveiled by Adient (NYSE: ADNT), the world's largest global automotive seating supplier, in the company's exhibit at Detroit's Cobo Center.

"The goal of the Vision Seat was to understand the marketplace and create an ever-evolving platform for seating concept development," said Nick Petouhoff, executive director of engineering for Adient. "This design applies Adient's knowledge of human anthropometry to create the best possible human interface in a vehicle seat."

According to Petouhoff, benefits of the new seat include:

A high quality, thinner and lighter seat profile, which improves vehicle interior space;

Better occupant kinematics for greater comfort; and

Easier seat adjustment that improves overall seating satisfaction.

Adient will apply the principles it developed while designing the Vision Seat to future production seats for customers.

Adient's exhibit will be open to media and invited guests Jan. 9-12.

NAIAS - one of the world's premier automotive exhibitions - opens to the media and industry officials on Monday, Jan. 9. It will open to the public from Saturday, Jan. 14 through Sunday, Jan. 22. For more information, please visit: www.naias.com.

About Adient:

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 75,000 employees operating 230 manufacturing/assembly plants in 33 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 25 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit adient.com