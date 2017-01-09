Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers' Transactions January 9, 2017 at 14:00



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Treindex Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Koskenkorva Mikko Position: Chief Executive Officer



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20170109111952_3



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Panostaja Oyj LEI: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-01-05 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009800379



Volume: 507000 Unit price: 0,92000 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 507000 Volume weighted average price: 0.92000 Euro



PANOSTAJA OYJ



For further information, contact CEO Juha Sarsama: tel. +358 (0)40-774 2099



www.panostaja.fi/en/