Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers' Transactions January 9, 2017 at 14:00
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Treindex Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Koskenkorva Mikko Position: Chief Executive Officer
--------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20170109111952_3
--------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Panostaja Oyj LEI: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
--------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-01-05 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009800379
Volume: 507000 Unit price: 0,92000 Euro
Aggregated transactions Volume: 507000 Volume weighted average price: 0.92000 Euro
PANOSTAJA OYJ
For further information, contact CEO Juha Sarsama: tel. +358 (0)40-774 2099
www.panostaja.fi/en/
