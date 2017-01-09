Helsinki, Finland, 2017-01-09 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLASTON CORPORATION Changes board/management/auditors 9 January 2017, at 14.00



Juha Liettyä to lead Glaston Emerging Technologies unit



Juha Liettyä, Senior Vice President, Americas and member of the Executive Management Group, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Glaston Emerging Technologies as of 2 January 2017. Liettyä will continue to be a member of the Executive Management Group, reporting to President & CEO Arto Metsänen. Liettyä will be based in Florida, USA.



In accordance with its strategy published in March 2016, Glaston is actively seeking new business opportunities in emerging glass technologies. "The establishment of the Emerging Technologies unit will support our growth targets, bring clarity to our business model and distinguish us from our competitors," explains Glaston's President & CEO Arto Metsänen.



Glaston's global market leadership in flat glass tempering is based on superior technological expertise. In addition, close customer relationships with the world's leading glass manufacturers make Glaston an attractive, credibility-enhancing partner for companies developing and commercialising smart glass inventions. "We believe that emerging glass technologies and value-adding glass products are making a strong entry into the market. As a pioneer and technology leader in our sector, we want to be involved in this development," adds Metsänen.



The Emerging Technologies unit will offer consulting and planning services for smart glass and energy glass production as well as solar energy applications. The unit will also sell, supply and service the machines and equipment required for production. Glaston's investment in a Californian nanotechnology company is part of the Emerging Technologies unit's activities.



Further information: Glaston Corporation Arto Metsänen, President & CEO, tel: +358 10 500 500



GLASTON CORPORATION Agneta Selroos Communications Director tel: +358 40 7453 737



Glaston Corporation Glaston is a leading company in glass processing technologies. We provide high-quality heat treatment machines and services for architectural, solar, appliance and automotive applications. We are committed to our customers' success over the entire lifecycle of our offering. Moreover, we continuously innovate and develop technologies to enable the glass processing industry to reach ever higher standards in quality and safety. Glaston's shares (GLA1V) are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.glaston.net



Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd, key media, www.glaston.net