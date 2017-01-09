Active Biotech: The European Patent Office grants patent for tasquinimod for treatment of multiple myeloma

Lund January 9, 2017 - Active Biotech AB (Nasdag Stockholm: ACTI) Â announces today that the European Patent Office has decided to grant Active Biotech's patent application covering tasquinimod for use in the treatment of multiple myeloma. The patent will be granted as European Patent No. 3041472 on February 1, 2017 and has a duration lasting until 2035. Â



For further information, please contact:Â Â Â Â Â

Â Tomas Leanderson, President & CEO

Â Tel: +46 46 19 20 95



Â



Â Hans Kolam, CFO

Â Tel: +46 46 19 20 44



Â



Â Active Biotech AB

(Org.nr 556223-9227)

Box 724, 220 07 Lund

Tel: +46 46 19 20 00



Â



About tasquinimod

Tasquinimod is an immunomodulatory, anti-metastatic and anti-angiogenic compound that affects the tumor's ability to grow and spread. The development of tasquinimod has previously been focused on the treatment of prostate cancer with clinical proof of concept and a good safety profile shown in Phase 2 and 3 studies.Â Tasquinimod's mechanism of action is broadly applicable as anti-tumor treatment and very good results have been achieved in models for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer with a high medical need. Active Biotech is seeking a partner for the continued development of tasquinimod in multiple myeloma.

Active Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdag Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is in pivotal Phase 3 development for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. Also, laquinimod is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 pm CET on January 9, 2017.

The European Patent Office grants patent for tasquinimod for MM (http://hugin.info/1002/R/2069704/777561.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Active Biotech via Globenewswire

