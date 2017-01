Meyer Burger had a busy end to 2016, mainly due to a significant recapitalization program that the company undertook, which has seemingly been a success. The start of 2017 sees the company get back down to the crux of its business, with contracts for CHF 20 million (USD 19.6 million) of its solar manufacturing technology.

The two orders have come from two of the company's existing Asian customers, for the delivery and installation of the MAiA 2.1 technology ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...