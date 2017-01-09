Eventopedia Receives $120,000 Microsoft Sponsorship

LONDON, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eventopedia - the leading online community for corporate meetings and event planners - today announces that it has been accepted into the Microsoft BizSpark Plus programme.

BizSpark Plus is offered to a select number of start-ups or scale-ups considered to have a high growth potential in their markets. Eventopedia has been awarded $120,000 of Azure cloud services over two years, as well as technical support and a range of other services.

This sponsorship will enable Eventopedia to focus investments elsewhere, such as developing new features, extending destination coverage, investing in marketing, and customer acquisition.

Eventopedia CEO, Toby Heelis, comments: "We are delighted to be working so closely with Microsoft and to have been accepted onto the BizSpark Plus programme. It's extremely encouraging to have such validation for our product and future development plans, and it provides our customers with added confidence in both our current and future developments."

About Eventopedia

Eventopedia is the leading cloud-based venue search platform and demand generation tool for the global meetings & events industry, and its mission is to increase enquiry conversion and industry efficiency.

The powerful search and match platform makes event planning easier for all event planners, allowing more time to create more impactful events.

Eventopedia also helps event venues, hotels and suppliers to promote their brands across the web and social media, ensuring that event all suppliers communicate their story cost effectively.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

More about Microsoft BizSpark

Microsoft BizSpark is a global programme that helps startups succeed by giving free access to Microsoft Azure cloud services, software and support. BizSpark members receive five Visual Studio Enterprise with MSDN subscriptions, each with a $150 monthly Azure credit. This totals $750/month across all five developers to spend on Azure services. Azure works with Linux and familiar open source technologies such as Ruby, Python, Java and PHP. BizSpark is available to startups that are privately held, less than 5-years-old and earn less than $1M in annual revenue.

Microsoft BizSpark Plus provides a select number of startups with exclusive offers and benefits including $120K of free Azure cloud services.

Visithttps://www.microsoft.com/bizspark

