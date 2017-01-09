Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market, 2022 by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), Technology (RFID, W-Fi, UWB, BLE, Infrared) & Application (Inventory & Asset - Tracking & Management) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), Technology (RFID, W-Fi, UWB, BLE, Infrared), Application (Inventory & Asset - Tracking & Management), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The Real-Time Locating Systems market was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 8.09 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 24.5%

North America is expected to continue to hold the largest share in RTLS market, owing to the presence of major RTLS players in the U.S. and high adoption rate of RTLS technologies, specifically in the healthcare and retail sector. APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the RTLS market because of high industrial growth in manufacturing and retail in this region.



The scope of this report covers the real-time locating systems market on the basis of offering, technology, vertical, application and geography. The healthcare vertical led the real-time locating systems market in 2015 and the trend is expected to continue till 2022.

The high acceptance rate of RTLS solutions in healthcare to track and monitor assets, personnel, and patients, to maintain a hygienic environment, and for other applications is main reason behind the largest market share of healthcare in this market.

Manufacturing and sports and entertainment vertical are expected to grow at the highest rate in the RTLS market during the forecast period mainly because of wide application or use cases in these industries.



Some of the major companies operating in the real-time locating systems market are



Airista, LLC.

Awarepoint Corp. (U.S.)

Bespoon Sas.

Centrak, Inc. (U.S.)

Decawave Ltd.

Identec Group AG

Impinj, Inc.

Redpine Signals, Inc.

SAVI Technology

Stanley Healthcare

Ubisense Group PLC.

Versus Technology, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Global RTLS Market, By Offering



8 Real-Time Locating Systems Market , By Technology



9 Global RTLS Market, By Vertical



10 RTLS Market, By Application



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qvl335/realtime

