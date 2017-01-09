Global FinFET Technology Market is Estimated to Reach $32.74 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 28.6%: Samsung is Planning to Ship its 10nm FinFET Technology First - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global FinFET Technology Market, Analysis and Forecast: 2016 - 2022; Focus on 10nm, 14nm, 20nm FinFET; and Applications in Smart Phones and Wearable" report to their offering.

The FinFET technology market is estimated to reach $32.74 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 28.6% through the forecast period.

This growth in the FinFET technology market is due to the increasing IC industry which is providing ample growth opportunities to the FinFET technology market. Rising mobile and consumer electronics market and enhanced performance with lower current leakage are some of the factors driving the growth of FinFET technology market. However, designing challenges for the designers and higher wafer cost and gate cost of FinFET in comparison to FD-SOI are restraining the growth of the global FinFET technology market.



In terms of revenue, the 22nm segment held the major share of 30% in the global FinFET technology market in 2015; whereas 10nm segment is expected to increase at the highest CAGR in the coming years. 10nm FinFET technology market is expected to generate the revenue from 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years, but 7nm FinFET technology is expected to take the position of 10nm in the coming years.



The landscape is complicated, because each competitor is adopting a different strategy to lead the market. Samsung is planning to ship its 10nm FinFET technology first and then focus on the 7nm FinFET technology. However, GlobalFoundries is skipping the 10nm FinFET technology and has directly started the production of 7nm FinFET technology. TSMC is also adopting the same procedure as of Samsung, wherein the company will move into 10nm production in early 2017 and 7nm shipments in 2018. TSMC believes that 10nm is a shorter node and is emphasizing more on 7nm FinFET technology.



Both 10nm and 7nm technologies are based on scaled down versions of FinFET transistors; but the exact definition of these nodes are not same and both the nodes are not alike. That is why it will be a complex decision to go with 10nm or 7nm technologies for the leading-edge foundry customers. Theoretically, 7nm FinFET technology will provide better performance than 10nm, but 10nm FinFET technology is expected to ship much sooner than 7nm.



On the basis of applications, the global FinFET technology market is segmented into Central Processing Unit (CPU), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Micro Control Unit (MCU), Network Processors, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and System on Chip (SoC). CPU segment is the highest revenue generating segment among all the applications of FinFET technology; whereas, GPU is expected to grow with the highest rate during the forecast period. FinFET technology market is used by various end users such as automotive, smart phones, wearables, computers and tablets, high-end networks, and others. Smart phones segment is the highest revenue generating segment among all the end users of FinFET technology; whereas the wearables segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Some of the key players in the industry are Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries, United Microelectronics Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, ARM Ltd., SMIC, and Xilinx Inc.



