$8.78 Billion Microfluidics Market by Component, Material, Application - Global Forecast to 2021: Expanding Applications of Drug Delivery Technologies - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Microfluidics Market by Component (Microfluidic Chips, Micropump, Microneedle), Material (Polymer, Glass, Silicon), Application (Genomics, Proteomics, Capillary Electrophoresis, POC, Clinical, Environmental, Drug Delivery) - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global microfluidics market is projected to reach USD 8.78 Billion by 2021 from USD 3.65 Billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period (2016 to 2021).



This market is mainly driven by the rising demand for point-of-care (POC) testing, increasing demand for microfluidic chip miniaturization as it offers lower testing time and improved portability, growing Asian market, rising incidences of lifestyle diseases, increasing R&D expenditure and healthcare spending, and growing stem cell and cancer research. However, complex and time-consuming regulatory approval process, high cost of integrated instruments and microfluidic sensors, and lack of market visibility for microfluidics products are inhibiting the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The global market is segmented on the basis of component, materials and applications. Microfluidic market by component is divided into microfluidic chips, micropumps, microneedles, & other. On the basis of materials, the market is categorized into polymer-based microfluidics, glass-based microfluidics, silicon-based microfluidics, and other material-based microfluidics.



On the basis of applications, the market is divided into pharmaceutical research, in vitro diagnostics, and drug delivery. The pharmaceutical research segment is further segmented into lab analytics (cell-based assays, proteomic analysis, genomic analysis, and capillary electrophoresis), dispensing, and microreaction. The in vitro diagnostics application segment is further divided into clinical diagnostics, point-of-care testing, environmental testing, industrial testing, and agro food testing.

On the basis of regions, this market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW), which is further analyzed at country levels. The research report discusses the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global microfluidics market and its submarkets.



Some of the major players in this market:

Agilent Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dolomite Microfluidics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Raindance Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 Microfluidics Market, By Component



8 Microfluidics Market, By Material



9 Microfluidics Market, By Application



10 Global Microfluidics Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



