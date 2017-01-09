Research and Markets - Global Coated Fabrics Market 2017-2021: Superior Product Flexibility of Coated Fabrics with OMNOVA Solutions, Spradling International, Saint-Gobain, Takata & Trelleborg Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Coated Fabrics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global coated fabrics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Coated Fabrics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents the vendor landscape and corresponding detailed profiles of the key five vendors operating in the market.

One trend in the market is maturity of global airbags market to drive coated fabrics market. The increasing emphasis on active safety systems is evident from the weightage scale for the European Union New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) rating of 2014 and 2015. Increased acceptance of airbags is expected to result in maturation of the global airbags market. Public awareness and focus on safety equipment in automobiles are the key factors that are pushing the global airbags market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is superior product flexibility of coated fabrics. Base polymers used in the manufacture of coated fabrics are mixed with plasticizers and solvents to attain the desired viscosity. PVC and PU are some of the commonly used polymers. They are commercially important polymer both for functionality and cost effectiveness. PVC offers resistance to combustion, chemicals, and abrasion and is easily adaptable with different types of substrates.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatile raw material prices to negatively impact coated fabrics. The primary raw materials used in the manufacture of coated fabrics are petroleum derivatives and chemical feedstocks. The fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to be a hindrance to the global coated fabrics market, as it impacts the overall pricing of coated fabrics products upfront.



Added to this restriction, high prices of raw materials are an increasing concern for vendors of coated fabrics. Often, vendors pass off the fluctuations by increasing the product prices. However, this has a negative impact due to the competitive pressure among the vendors.

Key vendors



OMNOVA Solutions

Spradling International

Saint-Gobain

Takata

Trelleborg

Other prominent vendors



Canadian General Tower (CGT)

ContiTech

Cooley Group

Dickson

Haartz

Heytex Gruppe

Low & Bonar

Morbern

Mount Vernon Mills

Obeikan Technical Fabrics

SRF

Seaman Corporation

Sioen Industries

VERSEIDAG-INDUTEX

Uniroyal Engineered Products

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2zzxv5/global_coated

