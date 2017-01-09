Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Market Analysis of Emerging Cardiac Therapies in the United States and Western Europe, Forecast to 2020" report to their offering.

The biggest challenge for emerging cardiac procedures is adoption barrier and reimbursement. The long-term clinical evidence gathered through clinical studies and the technological improvement in the product pipeline has addressed the adoption barrier and reimbursement coverage based on morbidity of the patients is the first step towards increased adoption. The market trends, revenue forecasts, and competitive trends for each of the four segments are discussed in detail.

The research contains data about four of the emerging cardiac devices/procedures market. Cardiac Procedures developed conventionally was to address the cardiac condition. Today, most procedures and products developed are to address the ailment of the patients that cannot be supported with conventional procedures and devices. The market dynamics of these emerging procedures and devices are greatly determined the upcoming product launches and product pipeline.

The report encompasses an overview of emerging cardiac therapies with key findings. The emerging trends and technologies in the interventional cardiac sector and its potential market dynamics are also discussed. The analysis provides a roadmap for companies in cardiac sector to understand the emerging cardiac technologies and help them to prepare and stay competitive for the changing landscape of cardiac surgeries. Regions include United States and Western Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom).

This report provides revenue forecasts, reimbursement trends, and top company profiles of key segments such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR), Endovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR), and Left Ventricular Assisted device (LVAD).

Key questions this study will answer:

What are the technological evolutions in the cardiac procedures and how will they impact the overall cardiac sector?

Which are the most promising technologies in the emerging cardiac therapies?

How will the cardiac companies continue to exist through product innovations or inorganic growth?

What are the regulatory challenges faced by the device manufacturers?

Are the cardiac products offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction to Emerging Cardiac Therapies

3. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI)

Infrastructure and Resource Trends

Reimbursement Trends

Product Pipeline

Competitive Playbook

Market Summary

4. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)

Infrastructure and Resource Trends

Reimbursement Trends

Product Pipeline

Competitive Playbook

Market Summary

5. Left Ventricular Assisted Devices (LVAD)

Infrastructure and Resource Trends

Reimbursement Trends

Competitive Playbook

Market Summary

6. Endovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR)

Reimbursement Trends

Competitive Playbook

Market Summary

7. Future Perspectives

Appendix

