Opening for Business - Sanford DeLand Kicks off 2017 With its Latest Investment Product, CFP SDL Free Spirit Fund

MANCHESTER, England, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sanford DeLand is delighted to announce that following FCA approval it is launching a new fund, the CFP SDL Free Spirit Fund (Free Spirit Fund), which will be managed by Rosemary Banyard who joined the team in October 2016.

The investment objective of the Free Spirit Fund is to seek to achieve real growth* in capital and income over the long term of more than 2%. When fully invested, the portfolio will contain between 25 and 40 holdings.

The Free Spirit Fund will invest mainly in a portfolio of UK equities listed on the LSE or quoted on AIM/ISDX and may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, units and/or Shares in other collective investment schemes, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash.

Investment Director, Rosemary Banyard commented

"This is a very exciting time for the team and we are looking forward to following on from the success of the CFP SDL UK Buffettology Fund**.

"The Free Spirit Fund investment focus will be to invest in businesses at valuations which offer the potential for long term appreciation in income and capital value.We will be looking for businesses that have a clear and sustainable competitive advantage, which are difficult to replicate, thereby erecting a barrier to new entrants and generating superior returns on operating assets. In addition, these companies are likely to possess sound finances and experienced management teams focused on the creation of long term value for shareholders."

Keith Ashworth-Lord, Managing Director at SDL and Manager of the CFP SDL UK Buffettology Fund added:

"I am delighted that we are launching the Free Spirit Fund under the guidance of a highly-experienced investment professional. Both Rosemary and I, over many years in the investment arena, have had the privilege to build very successful investment portfolios separately.Together, our financial and analytical skills can innovate and introduce new investment products such as the Free Spirit Fund, which will complement SDL's highly successful UK Buffettology product already in the market."

The initial launch period will run until 10 January 2017 with shares priced at 100 pence. There is no initial entry charge; on-going charges taken from the fund over the first year are estimated to be c.1.68%.

TO ACCESS THE Prospectus, Key Investor Information Document, and Application Forms please visit our website at

http://www.sanford-deland.com.

To find out more on the Team and the Company, click on this link

http://www.sanford-deland.com/17/in-the-press

Further enquiries to Sanford DeLand Asset Management Ltd Tel: +44 (0) 161 233 8696

Notes:

**The CFP SDL UK Buffettology Fund has since its formation demonstrably outperformed the UK Stock market, receiving top ratings and collecting several industry awards.Since launch in 2011 it has returned 116.7% against the benchmark index of 48.9% and sector average performance of 51.2%, placing it 8th out of 239 funds in its peer group.Current funds under management in the CFP SDL UK Buffettology Fund are £84m.



* ie. defined as the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) +2% per annum on average and long term means over a minimum investment horizon of five years. The Fund is authorised in the United Kingdom and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.Castlefield Fund Partners Limited is authorised in the United Kingdom and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.



Past performance is not a guide to future returns, the value and income derived from your assets may go down as well as up.