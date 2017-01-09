INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 9
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 06-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|74.38p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|74.40p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP25.35m
|Borrowing Level:
|14%
|---
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 06-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|187.58p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|190.65p
|---