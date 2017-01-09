IDEN Biotechnology, a relative newcomer to advanced agriculture, based in Navarra, Spain, is poised to expand its range of new product options to the North American agriculture market.

"Sustainability and efficacy is our foremost focus in developing agricultural support products. We look forward to collaborating with North American partners to deliver our exclusive product technologies to the robust agriculture community," noted IDEN CEO, Nora Alonso.

With a firm commitment to sustainability, IDEN has developed the first in a series of biostimulant products. BioAgriBooster can increase crop yield by up to 20% and offers a sustainable alternative to traditional chemical fertilizers. BioAgriBooster already has demonstrated positive results in corn, rice, tomato and pepper yields. The product contains no living cells and this difference ensures a longer shelf life and easier handling of the product for farmers once available.

Additionally, IDEN is developing unique biological pest management products. Using an exclusive approach developed by examining a portfolio of micro-organisms.

Further, IDEN is active in the biotechnology space and have identified traits that produce products that improve yield and tolerance to abiotic stress in corn, wheat and potato.

As a small company, comprised mostly of women, IDEN is forging new paths both for their employee's work-life balance and customer success.

To learn more about the products IDEN is set to offer American audiences, please contact Erin Oldfield to arrange an interview or meeting with IDEN personnel.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170109005130/en/

Contacts:

IDEN Biotechnology

Erin Oldfield, 1 319-389-4177

eoldfield@hcgpublicaffairs.com