Eye Tech Care Wins Top Honours from Frost & Sullivan for Developing the EyeOP1, the Only Computer-assisted System for Glaucoma Therapy

With its elegant design, the EyeOP1 is winning acclaim as an intuitive and operator-friendly instrument

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the glaucoma therapy market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Eye Tech Care with the 2016 Europe Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation. Eye Tech Care stands out in the glaucoma therapy market with EyeOP1, the only computer-assisted glaucoma therapy system. The device employs high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) to control intraocular pressure (IOP), a major risk factor for glaucoma (3% of the worldwide population over 45 is affected by this pathology). The computer assistance enhances the safety, accuracy, reliability and reproducibility of the device, enabling ophthalmologists to perform a quick, painless and non-invasive procedure.

Eye Tech Care's ultrasound ciliary plasty (UCP) is currently the only HIFU-based medical procedure approved for the treatment of glaucoma. It works by targeting the ciliary body to control the production of aqueous humour and is believed to open up additional drainage pathways, both of which keep the IOP under control. The procedure is quick (less than 3 minutes), easy to learn, and can be done as an outpatient procedure, with light patient follow-up.

With the EyeOP1, Eye Tech Care has successfully miniaturised the HIFU platform, making the transducers the smallest and the most compact components used in the medical industry. The device consists of a central computer console that can control the dosage, time and other attributes. Its ultrasound probe is in the form of an eye piece so that it fits the target organ better. It comprises six piezoelectric transducers, arranged in a circular array, to effectively deliver the dosage to the ciliary body in less than three minutes.

"The two most outstanding features of the EyeOP1 are its computer console as well as central operation and its operator friendliness," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Analyst Bhargav Rajan. "Unlike in surgery, the EyeOP1 needs only a trained ophthalmologist to conduct the procedure, making it ideal for markets with few experts in glaucoma surgery."

The EyeOP1 device received an initial CE marking in 2010, authorising its use on patients with advanced glaucoma. Its impressive clinical results and track record of safety and clinical efficacy earned it a CE mark extension in 2015. EyeOP1 is now indicated to treat any glaucoma patient, preferably with an IOP of more than 21 mmHg. It is evolving from being a specialised tool that treats refractory glaucoma to being a more mainstream treatment option.

"After experiencing significant success in Europe, Eye Tech Care is now developing an active marketing plan to enter the Asian market," noted Rajan. "Making the most of the urgent market need for such a therapy in Asia, the company has attracted funding from Everpine Capital Ltd, a China-based investor. This investment has encouraged it to expand its clinical research program and enter other Asian markets such as India and the Middle East."

