Dalal Street Investment Journal Announces the Launch of Stock Market Challenge 2 - The Game, as Real as it Gets

India's most trusted investment fortnightly; Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has launched Stock Market Challenge 2 (SMC2) which is also a mobile version game. AStock Market Challenge is an online simulation virtual trading game where you create and manage your own portfolio and compete with other players in a risk-free environment. Whether you're new to the stock markets or an experienced investor, this is a powerful tool for building skill, evaluating and tuning your strategy, and gaining important investing experience. Stock Market Challenge is free and easy to use. Winners would get irresistible prizes.

DSIJ hasRedesigned the game with a new look and a whole new experience and believesStock Market Challenge 2will become more interesting challenge to every challenger with loads of new features;

Realistic to the market (Live streaming from BSE)

Execution time of 1 min.

Short-selling feature and corporate benefits as per actual market

Responsive (Mobile + Tab) and more Interactive

Display of top 20 leaders' transaction

Prestigious institutes like IITs & IIMs have been in association with us for playing this Stock Market Challenge and students are competing with best Investors.

On the occasion of SMC2 launch, Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Ltd, Rajesh V Padode said, "Gamification has been found to be the best way to learn new concepts and build one's confidence in acting on the same. Our endeavor with 'Stock Market Challenge 2' makes Investing and Trading a learning, enjoyable and fun loving experience not only for the new comers but also for hardcore traders who want to compete with 150,000+ other participants and prove their mettle."

ABOUT DSIJ

Thirty-years old but conventional, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), India's No 1 equity research and capital investment magazine is published every fortnight to cater to the needs of its reader-investors. Armed with a set of chosen experts on markets and corporate India, the fortnightly magazine has its focus on stock market research and recommendations, capital market analysis, personal finance investment advice and also analysis of various economic activities in the country along with its impact on Indian share markets.

Born in 1986, years before National Stock Exchange and market watchdog SEBI were established, DSIJ has always been the favourite among the reader-investors community across the length and breadth of the country. DSIJ is not only popular, more importantly, it is trust-worthy. Here, the word TRUST is valued the most because we help you to deal with your hard-earned money. We have grown across all these years, just because you too have grown with us seeing your money growing steadily.

Today, DSIJ is the only equity investment magazine in the country, which publishes well-researched stock analysis with clear cut guidance for investors on stocks - to buy, hold or sell. Our team of experts, analysts, market-observers and industry experts located in the cities which matter most, work hard to ensure you get the best. After all, you deserve the best. We are believed across the investing communities and we believe in our reader-investors.

To learn more about the company and services offered please visit:http://www.dsij.in

