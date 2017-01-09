Worldwide Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market is Anticipated to hit US$7.28 bn by 2024, Single Wafer Processing and Printed Electronics Open New Doors | TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., Tokyo Electron Limited, and Lam Research Corporation have been the leaders of theglobal semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment marketin 2015, with a massive cumulative share of 87.7% in its value. All of the leaders in the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market so far have always paid a very high attention to research and development, given the constantly and fast-paced evolution of the semiconductor industry.

According to a research report released by Transparency Market Research, the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is likely to witness a fairly high competitive index over the coming years. Given the consolidated nature of the market, mergers and acquisitions are expected to play a lower role in the proliferation of leading players. On the other hand, research and development activities are extremely favored in terms of creating greater opportunities of growth in the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market. This market is expected to reach US$4.02 bn by the end of 2016 and is anticipated to reach US$7.28 bn by 2024, after expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2024.

Single Wafer Processing Spurs Demand for Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment

"One of the core proponents of minifab operations is the use of single wafer processing. Operators are shifting in droves towards the minifab, which allows the reduction of cycle times for a lot of processes. It makes use of ozonized water and hydrogen fluoride in its application of single spin processing technology to do so, making single wafer processing the top driver for the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market," states a TMR analyst. The global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is also finding a solid pace of development through the booming demand for printed electronics. This segment of the semiconductors industry is creating waves in terms of development efforts and demand due to its superiority over several types of conventional electronics in multiple industry verticals. This is also creating a staggering volume of demand for semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment across the world.

Cost Issues Still a Burden for Players in Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

The global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is still a problem for a lot of new entrants as well as small and even medium-sized players to expand their role in it. The heavy cost of establishment is the leading problem responsible for a lower production volume and player interest, as setting forth in the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market requires a massive amount of not only initial investment, but also maintenance, and research and development efforts. This is an especially high priority concern in emerging economies where players may simply not be able to afford to sustain themselves in the market.

"Faster development is where many of the leading players in the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market are looking to for answers, and quite a few of them have found some. One of the leading factors expected to bring more opportunities for players in this market is the introduction of new superior materials. Another and more specific opportunity in the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market is the rate of development on the semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment required for the cleaning of ultra-miniaturized and 3D 450mm wafers," adds the analyst.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast2016 - 2024."

Key segments of the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Product Type

Auto Wet Stations

Scrubbers

Single Wafer Processing Systems

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Technology

Wet Chemistry Based Cleaning Technology

Etch Cleaning Technology

Front Side Up Cleaning Technology

Others

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Equipment Type

Rotary Wafer Etching System

Manual Wet Batch System

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by End Use

Metallic Contamination

Chemical Contamination

Particle Contamination

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K

Germany

Eastern Europe including Russia

including Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

and UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

