Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2017) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC), Cell MedX Corp. ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received its first eBalance Pro wellness devices ready for commercial distribution. These wellness devices are designed to promote general wellness and alleviate pain caused by chronic conditions such as: sciatica, neuropathy and arthritic pain.

The eBalance Pro wellness device is an all-in-one, portable and fully automated microcurrent delivery system. This cutting-edge device's software uses biofeedback algorithms to identify specific and personalized microcurrent frequencies to alleviate what are, in many cases, painful conditions. This device is based on the Company's original eBalance Pro which continues to receive positive feedback. These observations are currently being conducted in Asia, Europe and North America.

Mr. McEnulty, the Company's CEO, stated: "We are very excited to receive the new model eBalance Pro wellness devices. Our excitement is based on our belief that our eBalance technology has effected positive change in the overall wellbeing of those currently engaged in observations."

About Cell MedX Corp.

Cell MedX Corp. is an early development stage bio-tech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure. For more information about the Company and its technology please visit our website at: www.cellmedx.com, for the Company's weekly newsletter, please go to www.cellmedx.com/media/newsletters/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove correct, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company's eBalance technology is still in development. The Company does not currently have any commercially marketable products based on the eBalance Technology, and there is no assurance that the Company will be successful in its development efforts. Except as required by law, Cell MedX Corp. disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that Cell MedX Corp. files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.

