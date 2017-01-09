Frost & Sullivan Honors Flowroute with Enabling Technology Award for its Communications Platform for SaaS Offerings

Flowroute is one of a small number of providers to deliver both consistent and ad-hoc communication services to cloud communication providers

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking and application programming interface (API)-controlled communication offerings industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flowroute Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based communications, with the 2016 North American Award for Enabling Technology Leadership. Flowroute's API-controlled communications platform is uniquely positioned to power the communications platforms-as-a-service (cPaaS) market and other cloud-based communication services. In addition to capturing the early-mover advantage in the emerging cPaaS space, Flowroute leverages its platform to serve the broader software-as-a-service (SaaS) communications markets.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/448353/Flowroute_Award.jpg

Flowroute has focused on extending the highest level of control and transparency to its customers. By deploying a continuous feedback loop with its customers, it has steadily added important new features and capabilities, including SMS, phone-number masking, and two-factor authentication, addressing the unique needs of these cloud-based communication providers.

"Flowroute's patented technology and processes have unified a large number of telecom networks around the world into one powerful and transparent high-performance network - the Flowroute® HyperNetwork'," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Michael Brandenburg. "The HyperNetwork provides developers with unprecedented reliability, quality and control over their communications services which allows those businesses to provide superior customer experiences and be more responsive to their customers."

Through steady software iteration and innovation, Flowroute is well positioned to make the most of mainstream enterprises' move toward cloud-based communication services, by powering the innovative providers of these cloud-based offerings.

"Flowroute makes the most of its technology assets, a national network, and a cloud-based platform to function as an all-IP communications service provider in North America," Brandenburg said. "It has built its network using modern federation techniques that allows them to offerresiliency, agility and scale that most SIP trunking providers struggle to deliver."

Flowroute's over-the-top (OTT) communication offerings allows organizations to employ carrier-grade voice and messaging capabilities on their internal platforms through its API and Web-based management portal, to deliver an unprecedented level of control over telephony resources without making huge investments in network services.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Flowroute

Flowroute is the leading provider of cloud-based communications. Flowroute gives developers and enterprises carrier-quality services with unprecedented performance, transparency and control to add voice and messaging capabilities into their apps and services to create unique user experiences. Flowroute is privately held and headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information: www.flowroute.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Chiara Carella

P: +44 (0) 207.343.8314

F: 210.348.1003

E: chiara.carella@frost.com