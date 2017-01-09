Frost & Sullivan Applauds NEC's Astute Strategies for the Migration of Enterprise Legacy Communications Systems to Modern Solutions





NEC's Smart Enterprise initiative supports customers' efforts to optimize their operations, production, sales, customer support, and security

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of enterprise communications transformation strategies, Frost & Sullivan recognizes NEC with the 2016 North America Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award. NEC's Smart Enterprise approach to enterprise communications provides holistic transformation options that help customers adapt and flourish in in a complex business environment. NEC Smart Enterprise addresses unmet customer needs, implements best practices, and delivers superior customer purchase experience have all combined to win the trust of companies seeking to evolve their communications environment.

NEC's main area of focus when shifting clients from legacy to modern communication systems is investment protection. It often enables customers to continue using and add new value to existing endpoints, gateways, and applications when migrating to next-generation unified communications (UC) solutions. While NEC offers this advantage for on-premises, cloud, or hybrid solutions, its competitors tend to present a one-size-fits-all solution which only partially helps with the migration or requires clients to completely rip and replace their legacy infrastructure.

"NEC has solutions that assimilate its UC applications and infrastructure into customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, scheduling, and other horizontal business applications," said Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst, Robert Arnold. "Additionally, the company offers tight UC integration with established, vertically-focused software solutions in healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, and law enforcement/security."

Oftentimes, organizations wish to upgrade or integrate their networks and IT infrastructure with business systems and processes, as well as communications systems. To assist in these initiatives, NEC demonstrates agility, flexibility, and efficiency by providing on-demand solutions through its services-based portfolio of cloud UC, analytics, biometrics, and software-defined networking (SDN) solutions.

In 2016, the company merged its formerly separate IT and networking technology business units to gain greater visibility and coordination into solutions development, sales, and support. This move enabled NEC to offer integrated solutions such as the pre-loading of its UC solutions on its high-reliability servers, for example, which address the cost, sourcing, and support issues of customers and partners.

NEC boasts a portfolio of products and services that is matched by few in the UC market. By leveraging these assets, which include UC, IT, networking, professional and cloud services, analytics, and biometrics, NEC is navigating the convergence trend comfortably, and alternative providers often have to rely on third parties.

"The NEC Smart Enterprise concept is designed to optimize enterprises' business tasks and workflows with integrated voice, video, and data technologies across the communications, IT, and vertical solutions domains," noted Arnold. "It maps a path for every customer based on their specific budget, current assets, personnel resources, demographics, vertical industry, and long-term goals to make them more agile, mobile, and collaborative."

These tailored solutions, along with its global presence and reach, continue to augment NEC's strong brand equity. The robustness of the Smart Enterprise has aided NEC in establishing a footprint in 160 countries, operate nine networked global R&D centers, employ 99,000 personnel, and own 64,000 patents. Significantly, the company allocates five percent of its revenue toward innovation.

NEC has clearly demonstrated visionary leadership in strategizing for enterprise communications transformation, and richly deserves this honor from Frost & Sullivan.

"NEC is very pleased to be awarded such a high profile honor," said Larry Levenberg, vice president, NEC Corporation of America. "The award validates both the visionary innovation and practical, real world benefits of our Smart Enterprise approach to delivering unified communications and IT solutions that make a difference in our customers' operational performance.In addition to the impact and value it has brought to our customers, the award recognizes our strong channel partner network and direct support team who work with our enterprise customers to maximize the way a communication network can impact the operational performance of a company."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers' priorities to create new value for people, businesses and society, with a special focus on safety, security and efficiency.We deliver one of the industry's strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics and technology solutions that unleash customers' productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology, and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today's most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 160 countries and $25 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

