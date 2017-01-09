Japanese Leading Metasearch Company Using Tavisca's Mapping Solution

PLANO, Texas, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tavisca Solutions, a leading travel technology products and solutions provider, has partnered with TRIPCON, a subsidiary of Shobunsha Publications, Inc, for utilization of tavisca's hotel de-duplication tool - clarifi.

When working to develop TRIPCON, Japan's largest site for comparing and booking hotels, the company wanted a seamless hotel mapping and content standardization system and clarifi resolved the content duplication problems through its unified master hotel database, where each aggregated hotel property carried a unique hotel ID along with the hotel IDs sent by the suppliers.

clarifi is the world's first real-time hotel mapping and descriptive content delivery system. It de-duplicates, provides and maps out standardized hotel content like images, addresses, descriptions, amenities, and many more attributes from more than thirty-five leading hotel aggregators around the world and covers over a million properties with 99.99% accuracy.

"Our engagement with Tavisca Solutions has helped us realize our dream of launching a travel meta-search site sooner than we'd expected. With high quality de-duplication and faster output, clarifi has helped us simplify lives of travelers and enabled us to deliver more fun and excitement to them", says Kohei Tamura, Account Director, Sales and Marketing, TRIPCON.

A streamlined product communication from clarifi helped TRIPCON focus on core development of the brand, rather than channeling their time and money on mapping.

"Clarifi simplified the creation of Tripcon's normalized hotel content by providing accurate, mapped and updated content for TRIPCON, enriching the end-customer experience. We are fully engaged in a very constructive discussion to enhance and add new features such as room standardization to clarifi", saidMahendra Yadav, CEO, Tavisca Solutions.

AboutTRIPCON

TRIPCON, Japan's premier site for comparing and booking hotels, offers Japan's first "natural phrase search" option in the travel industry, allowing its users to incorporate context into their requests. The site includes tourist and local information on more than 7 million travel destinations and 800,000 hotels worldwide.

AboutTaviscaSolutions

Tavisca Solutions, atravel technology products and solutions providerthat works with travel companies (B2B, B2C, and B2B2C) across the globe and helps them enhance their online business. With the vision to build the future-focused technology building blocks that solve key challenges in the online travel business, tavisca® offers a versatile suite of cloud-based SaaS products, deciphering every aspect of customer and agent-facing online booking engines,travel mid & back-office agency operations management system.

Established in 2008, tavisca® has emerged into a team oftravel technology specialistswith over 200+ dedicated personnel and state-of-the-art development center inIndia, and the sales and marketing office in the U.S.



