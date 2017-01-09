In the period 2 January 2017 to 6 January 2017, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 5.7 million as part of the increased share buyback programme of up to DKK 400 million announced on 26 April 2016. In aggregate, shares of DKK 343.7 million have been bought back, equivalent to 85.9% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during the period:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 2 January 2017 19,047 53.95 1,027,586 3 January 2017 19,523 53.75 1,049,361 4 January 2017 21,428 53.94 1,155,826 5 January 2017 21,428 53.61 1,148,755 6 January 2017 23,809 54.00 1,285,686 Accumulated during the period 105,235 53.85 5,667,214 Accumulated under the share 7,193,193 47.79 343,729,378 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 10,177,891 own shares, equivalent to 5.9% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Susanne Biltoft, Head of Information and Investor Relation, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.



Detailed transaction data



02 January 03 January 04 January 05 January 06 January 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 19.047 53,95 19.483 53,75 21.427 53,94 21.002 53,60 23.566 54,00 TRQX 0 0 0 282 54,00 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 1 53,50 124 54,00 243 53,94 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 40 53,50 0 20 54,00 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 19.047 53,95 19.523 53,75 21.428 53,94 21.428 53,61 23.809 54,00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



02 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ----------------------------------------------- 19.047 53,95 ----------------------------------------------- 2 1.498 54,00 XCSE 20170102 13:15:55.761000 3 502 54,00 XCSE 20170102 13:35:03.383000 4 180 54,00 XCSE 20170102 14:44:05.057000 5 569 54,00 XCSE 20170102 15:26:02.077000 6 5.251 53,92 XCSE 20170102 16:44:50.168559 7 11.047 53,95 XCSE 20170102 16:47:43.739119



03 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.523 53,75 ---------------------------------------------- 20 53,50 CHIX 20170103 10:55:18.656000 2.000 53,75 XCSE 20170103 12:58:17.332401 20 53,50 CHIX 20170103 13:30:00.063000 2.000 53,75 XCSE 20170103 14:07:19.536033 2.000 53,75 XCSE 20170103 16:21:51.043468 2.160 53,75 XCSE 20170103 16:42:34.285040 11.323 53,75 XCSE 20170103 17:02:46.313558



04 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.428 53,94 ---------------------------------------------- 1 53,50 BATE 20170104 09:56:17.404000 779 53,50 XCSE 20170104 10:59:30.301000 220 53,50 XCSE 20170104 11:49:27.903000 1.556 54,00 XCSE 20170104 12:24:18.326000 444 54,00 XCSE 20170104 12:35:03.844000 774 54,00 XCSE 20170104 15:37:12.169000 1.556 54,00 XCSE 20170104 15:37:12.169000 5 54,00 XCSE 20170104 16:17:39.219000 1.551 54,00 XCSE 20170104 16:17:39.219000 444 54,00 XCSE 20170104 16:17:39.219000 221 54,00 XCSE 20170104 16:38:47.147000 5 54,00 XCSE 20170104 16:38:47.147000 779 54,00 XCSE 20170104 16:38:47.147000 444 54,00 XCSE 20170104 16:38:53.337000 221 54,00 XCSE 20170104 16:38:53.337000 12.428 53,94 XCSE 20170104 16:54:45.276275



05 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.428 53,61 ---------------------------------------------- 94 54,00 TRQX 20170105 11:11:31.828000 787 54,00 XCSE 20170105 13:00:09.662000 787 54,00 XCSE 20170105 13:00:09.662000 10 54,00 CHIX 20170105 13:00:09.672000 10 54,00 CHIX 20170105 13:00:09.672000 94 54,00 TRQX 20170105 13:00:09.673000 94 54,00 TRQX 20170105 13:00:09.673000 15 54,00 BATE 20170105 13:00:09.676000 109 54,00 BATE 20170105 13:00:09.676000 7.000 53,50 XCSE 20170105 16:35:36.922497 12.428 53,61 XCSE 20170105 16:39:02.131721



06 January 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 23.809 54,00 ---------------------------------------------- 312 54,00 XCSE 20170106 11:26:12.653000 106 54,00 BATE 20170106 11:26:27.651000 348 54,00 XCSE 20170106 11:35:58.186000 128 54,00 XCSE 20170106 11:35:58.188000 106 54,00 XCSE 20170106 11:42:40.730000 106 54,00 BATE 20170106 11:49:15.328000 788 54,00 XCSE 20170106 12:11:57.170000 106 54,00 XCSE 20170106 12:14:28.772000 952 54,00 XCSE 20170106 14:50:00.459000 52 54,00 XCSE 20170106 14:50:00.459000 226 54,00 XCSE 20170106 14:50:00.459000 550 54,00 XCSE 20170106 14:50:00.459000 220 54,00 XCSE 20170106 14:50:00.459000 406 54,00 XCSE 20170106 15:23:41.584000 74 54,00 XCSE 20170106 15:23:41.584000 520 54,00 XCSE 20170106 15:23:41.584000 11 53,50 BATE 20170106 16:00:52.541000 1.000 54,00 XCSE 20170106 16:05:10.337000 1.000 54,00 XCSE 20170106 16:05:30.931000 20 53,50 BATE 20170106 16:13:43.194000 2.969 54,00 XCSE 20170106 16:48:48.596000 13.809 54,00 XCSE 20170106 16:52:18.130933



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610675