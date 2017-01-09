OUTOKUMPU OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 9, 2017 at 3.00 pm EET



Outokumpu and Outotec have reached an agreement regarding innovations on ferroalloys technology and the related license fees to Outokumpu.



The agreement follows the arbitral award of August 28, 2015 which confirmed that Outokumpu and Outotec are the joint owners of the disputed innovations. With the agreement, both parties withdraw from their claims. Outotec is granted an exclusive right to sell and license the relevant innovations and technology against an agreed license fee payable to Outokumpu. Outokumpu retains the right to use the innovations in its own business. The agreement and the related license fees have no impact on Outokumpu's financial guidance or targets.



