Outotec Oyj: Outotec and Outokumpu settled their patent dispute regarding ferroalloys technology inventions

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JANUARY 9, 2017 AT 3:00 PM

Outotec and Outokumpu settled their patent dispute regarding ferroalloys technology inventions

Outotec and Outokumpu have settled their patent dispute, commenced in 2013, concerning the rights to inventions relating to ferroalloys technology.

The settlement relates to the award issued by the Arbitral Tribunal on August 28, 2015 confirming that the rights of ownership and use ferroalloys technology inventions belong to both Outotec and Outokumpu jointly. With the settlement, the parties withdraw all their claims against each other and Outotec gets the exclusive right to sell and license the said ferroalloys technology inventions against a license fee mutually agreed by the companies.

"As a result of the settlement of this patent dispute, Outotec will be able to commercialize new ferrochrome-nickel technology, which opens up new business opportunities particularly in the stainless steel industry", says Outotec's CTO Kari Knuutila.

The settlement will not impact Outotec's financial guidance for 2016.

