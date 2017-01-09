VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Based in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Vitalus is a leading supplier of specialty cream and milk protein ingredients for the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industries. Vitalus' products are used in various applications such as baking, confections, dairy products, snack foods, infant formula, protein drinks, nutrition bars, and more.

Fulcrum has partnered with the management team to provide growth capital to support three strategic growth initiatives, including the expansion of the company's milk protein concentrate production capabilities, the development of a process to produce a proprietary prebiotic fiber, and the construction of a Winnipeg facility for production of specialized dairy ingredients.

The investment was made by Fulcrum Capital's Private Equity Fund V. Vitalus marks the sixth platform investment made from Fund V, which closed in July 2015.

Fulcrum Capital Partners Inc.

Fulcrum Capital Partners manages over C$650 million of capital through three private equity funds and a portfolio of mezzanine investments. Fulcrum Capital's investments typically support management buyouts, acquisitions, going private transactions, leveraged buyouts, corporate growth, and recapitalizations.

Contacts:

Michael Berkson

Partner

+1 604 631 8082



Graham Flater

Principal

+1 604 631 8078



